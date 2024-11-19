News & Insights

Orbital Corporation Adjusts Securities Issue Date

November 19, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.

Orbital Corporation Limited has updated its securities issue schedule, moving the intended issue date to December 6, 2024, from the previously announced December 9, 2024. This adjustment in timetable is part of a standard pro-rata renounceable issue as the company seeks quotation on the ASX. Investors keen on exploring opportunities in the securities market should note these critical changes.

