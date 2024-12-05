News & Insights

Stocks

Orbit Garant Shakes Up Senior Management Team

December 05, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orbit Garant Drill (TSE:OGD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has announced significant senior management changes with the appointment of Daniel Maheu as the new President and CEO, and André Pagé as the new Chair of the Board. These changes come as the company focuses on strengthening its operations and pursuing a growth strategy, reflecting its improved financial performance.

For further insights into TSE:OGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.