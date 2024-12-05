Orbit Garant Shakes Up Senior Management Team

Orbit Garant Drill (TSE:OGD) has released an update.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has announced significant senior management changes with the appointment of Daniel Maheu as the new President and CEO, and André Pagé as the new Chair of the Board. These changes come as the company focuses on strengthening its operations and pursuing a growth strategy, reflecting its improved financial performance.

