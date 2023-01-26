Orbimed Advisors Reduces Position in 89bio (ETNB)

Fintel reports that Orbimed Advisors Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of 89bio Inc (ETNB). This represents 3.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 5, 2022 they reported 1.83MM shares and 4.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.65% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for 89bio is $24.86. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 105.65% from its latest reported closing price of $12.09.

The projected annual revenue for 89bio is $1MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.91.

Fund Sentiment

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in 89bio Inc. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 14.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 89bio Inc is 0.1847%, an increase of 106.2%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.38% to 39,661,747 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management, L.p. holds 7,782,669 shares representing 16.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf Inc/il holds 3,143,682 shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898,000 shares, representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds 2,636,000 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,250,000 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100,000 shares, representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 297.96% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds 1,400,000 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

89bio Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

