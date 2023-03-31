Stocks
GRCL

Orbimed Advisors Now Owns 11.20% of Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

March 31, 2023 — 06:35 pm EDT

Fintel reports that Orbimed Advisors has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.58MM shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 5.97MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.01% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 596.89% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gracell Biotechnologies is $12.82. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 596.89% from its latest reported closing price of $1.84.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gracell Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRCL is 0.11%, an increase of 29.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 31,832K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

GRCL / Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Temasek Holdings holds 9,902K shares representing 14.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,343K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 42.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 28.16% over the last quarter.

Capital International holds 2,943K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 32.66% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,962K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 77.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 154.09% over the last quarter.

EMRGX - EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND INC Class M holds 1,336K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 36.27% over the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Background Information
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (

