Is Orbia Advance (MXCHY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR is one of 253 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MXCHY's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MXCHY has returned 36.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX). The stock has returned 22.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for NWPX Infrastructure's current year EPS has increased 10.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8% so far this year, so MXCHY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, NWPX Infrastructure belongs to the Steel - Speciality industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved +14.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR and NWPX Infrastructure as they could maintain their solid performance.

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