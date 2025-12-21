Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHF) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 1.27

The average one-year price target for Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:MXCHF) has been revised to $1.27 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $1.15 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.70 to a high of $2.67 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.06% from the latest reported closing price of $1.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXCHF is 0.10%, an increase of 15.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.44% to 121,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,765K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,411K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXCHF by 9.42% over the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 12,514K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,836K shares , representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXCHF by 16.86% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,912K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEAPX - International Emerging Markets Fund R-3 holds 10,203K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares , representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXCHF by 3.87% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 9,774K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

