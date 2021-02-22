ORBCOMM (ORBC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ORBCOMM Inc. ORBC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 30%.



This Rochelle Park, NJ-based IoT solutions provider is expected to have recorded lower revenues year over year due to a difficult macro environment. Nevertheless, its integration framework alongside strategic partnerships is likely to have resulted in enhanced efficiencies and greater scale. It is focused on investments in innovation to expand its customer base and gain market share.



During the quarter under review, ORBCOMM was selected by Armellini Express — the largest transporter of fresh-cut flowers in the United States — to provide its in-cab solution for their fleet of trucks. Africa Wildlife Tracking, the leader in tracking wildlife, incorporated ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite IoT technology to track animals to support conservation efforts.



MarineTraffic — a leading provider of ship tracking and maritime intelligence — extended its contract for ORBCOMM’s satellite Automatic Identification System data, used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational efforts. ORBCOMM extended its long-standing partnership with Inmarsat, the world leader in mobile satellite communications.



ORBCOMM launched a satellite as an accessory offering, adding global satellite connectivity to its cellular asset tracking and monitoring devices. The company won a contract of up to $45.6 million with the U.S. Army for its Next Generation Tag program.



ORBCOMM’s integrated solution was chosen by Transgourmet Switzerland, the Swiss subsidiary of the international Transgourmet Group, for managing its transport fleet. These notable developments are likely to have aided the company’s top line to some extent.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $62 million, indicating a decline of 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted loss per share is pegged at 7 cents, which suggests a deterioration of 133.3%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for ORBCOMM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: ORBCOMM’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at a loss of 7 cents.

ORBCOMM Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ORBCOMM Inc. price-eps-surprise | ORBCOMM Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: ORBCOMM currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

