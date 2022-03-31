Orban's party with slim lead ahead of Hungary's April 3 vote-poll

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party maintained a slim lead over an opposition alliance before Sunday's parliamentary election, a survey by the think tank IDEA Institute showed on Thursday.
The poll, conducted between March 22 and 28, put support for Orban's nationalist Fidesz at 41% of the electorate, up from 40% in early March, while the six-party opposition alliance stood at 39%, gaining two points from the previous survey.
The ranks of the undecided fell by five points to 6%, the poll showed.
Orban faces a united opposition for the first time since he came to power in a 2010 election landslide. Its candidate for prime minister is Peter Marki-Zay, an independent who is now mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, a town in southern Hungary.
Among decided voters, Fidesz held a more comfortable lead, leading the opposition alliance by 5 percentage points. Other polls published earlier this week also put Orban's ruling party ahead of their rivals.
DATE
AGENCY
FIDESZ
OPPOSITION
UNDECIDED
March 22-28
IDEA
41
39
6
Late March
Median
40
32
20
March 21-27
Zavecz
39
36
19
March 23-25
Zavecz
41
39
16
March 16-18
Republikon
41
39
16
March 2-11
IDEA
40
37
11
Feb 18-24
Republikon
40
39
16
Feb 22-26
Median
39
32
20
Jan 31-Feb 9
IDEA
38
34
13
Feb 2-10
Zavecz
38
36
20
Jan 20-25
Republikon
36
34
22
Jan 4-14
IDEA
39
37
10
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))
