Orban's party with slim lead ahead of Hungary's April 3 vote-poll

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party maintained a slim lead over an opposition alliance before Sunday's parliamentary election, a survey by the think tank IDEA Institute showed on Thursday.

The poll, conducted between March 22 and 28, put support for Orban's nationalist Fidesz at 41% of the electorate, up from 40% in early March, while the six-party opposition alliance stood at 39%, gaining two points from the previous survey.

The ranks of the undecided fell by five points to 6%, the poll showed.

Orban faces a united opposition for the first time since he came to power in a 2010 election landslide. Its candidate for prime minister is Peter Marki-Zay, an independent who is now mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, a town in southern Hungary.

Among decided voters, Fidesz held a more comfortable lead, leading the opposition alliance by 5 percentage points. Other polls published earlier this week also put Orban's ruling party ahead of their rivals.

DATE

AGENCY

FIDESZ

OPPOSITION

UNDECIDED

March 22-28

IDEA

41

39

6

Late March

Median

40

32

20

March 21-27

Zavecz

39

36

19

March 23-25

Zavecz

41

39

16

March 16-18

Republikon

41

39

16

March 2-11

IDEA

40

37

11

Feb 18-24

Republikon

40

39

16

Feb 22-26

Median

39

32

20

Jan 31-Feb 9

IDEA

38

34

13

Feb 2-10

Zavecz

38

36

20

Jan 20-25

Republikon

36

34

22

Jan 4-14

IDEA

39

37

10

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

