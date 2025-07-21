OraSure Technologies Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q2 2025 Results on August 5

OraSure Technologies will hold its Q2 2025earnings callon August 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET, accessible via webcast.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. has announced that it will hold its second quarter 2025earnings conference callon August 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET. The call will cover financial results and business developments, and interested parties can access a webcast via the company's investor relations website. Registration for participation and questions is required, with access details provided via email after registration. OraSure, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on improving healthcare access and quality through innovative diagnostic tests and solutions, serving various sectors globally. For more details, visit their website or contact their investor and media relations teams.

Potential Positives

OraSure Technologies is scheduled to discuss their second quarter 2025 financial results and business developments, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcomingearnings conference callprovides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

OraSure continues to establish itself as a leader in rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection solutions, reflecting its commitment to innovation and healthcare accessibility.

The inclusion of pre-registration for questions during the conference call emphasizes a focus on interactivity and addressing stakeholder concerns directly.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is OraSure's second quarter 2025earnings call

OraSure'searnings conference callis scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on August 5, 2025.

Where can I access theearnings callwebcast?

The webcast will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.

How can I ask questions during theearnings call

Participants interested in asking questions must pre-register using the provided link for access details.

Will theearnings callbe archived?

Yes, the webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website for approximately one year after the call.

Who can I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations, you can contact Jason Plagman at investorinfo@orasure.com.

$OSUR Insider Trading Activity

$OSUR insiders have traded $OSUR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANNER CARRIE EGLINTON (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 107,295 shares for an estimated $347,404 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH J MCGRATH (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 64,000 shares for an estimated $201,683

JOHN P. KENNY purchased 47,659 shares for an estimated $151,217

NANCY J GAGLIANO purchased 12,750 shares for an estimated $39,270

LELIO MARMORA purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $21,420

$OSUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $OSUR stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regularearnings conference callcovering second quarter 2025 financial results and certain business developments for 5 p.m. ET on August 5, 2025.





A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at



https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations



. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately one year.





For participants interested in asking questions during the conference call, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with access details via email.







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdfa47088da4a422f967ac3a63ee20f09









About OraSure Technologies, Inc.







OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit



www.orasure.com











Investor Contact:





Jason Plagman





VP, Investor Relations







investorinfo@orasure.com















Media Contact:





Amy Koch





Director, Corporate Communications







media@orasure.com









