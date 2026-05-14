OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for OraSure Technologies (NasdaqGS:OSUR) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.76% from the latest reported closing price of $3.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in OraSure Technologies. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 42.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSUR is 0.23%, an increase of 63.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.37% to 64,369K shares. The put/call ratio of OSUR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 5,422K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,396K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,985K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,204K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Altai Capital Management holds 3,741K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,031K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,480K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 0.73% over the last quarter.

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