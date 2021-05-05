OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Share Prices Have Dropped 40% In The Last Year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 55%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 40% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year OraSure Technologies saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:OSUR Earnings Per Share Growth May 5th 2021

Dive deeper into OraSure Technologies' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of OraSure Technologies's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 55% in the last year, OraSure Technologies shareholders lost 40%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with OraSure Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

