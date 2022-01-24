OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on OraSure Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = US$4.1m ÷ (US$456m - US$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, OraSure Technologies has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for OraSure Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For OraSure Technologies Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at OraSure Technologies, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.5% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From OraSure Technologies' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for OraSure Technologies. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 1.7% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Like most companies, OraSure Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

