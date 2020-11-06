OraSure Technologies, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

It's been a sad week for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), who've watched their investment drop 15% to US$12.64 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. In addition to smashing expectations with revenues of US$48m, OraSure Technologies delivered a surprise statutory profit of US$0.01 per share, a notable improvement compared to analyst expectations of a loss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:OSUR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from OraSure Technologies' four analysts is for revenues of US$217.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 48% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 497% to US$0.22 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$186.4m and US$0.11 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts significantly increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. It looks like the revenue growth will not be achieved without incremental costs.

The average price target rose 8.0% to US$19.29, even thoughthe analysts have been updating their forecasts to show higher revenues and higher forecast losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic OraSure Technologies analyst has a price target of US$32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the OraSure Technologies' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that OraSure Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 48% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.1%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10.0% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect OraSure Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on OraSure Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple OraSure Technologies analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for OraSure Technologies you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.