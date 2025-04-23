OraSure Technologies, Inc. Schedules Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call for May 7, 2025

OraSure Technologies will host its Q1 2025earnings callon May 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

OraSure Technologies, Inc. has announced that it will hold anearnings conference callon May 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results and business developments. The call will be accessible via a webcast on the company’s investor relations website, and participants are encouraged to register at least 10 minutes in advance. The webcast will also be archived for one year after the event. OraSure, along with its subsidiaries, specializes in rapid diagnostic tests and sample management solutions to enhance healthcare access and quality globally. For more information, interested parties can visit OraSure's website or contact their Investor Relations and Corporate Communications teams.

Potential Positives

OraSure Technologies is actively engaging its investors by scheduling a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to shareholder communication.

The availability of a webcast for theearnings conference callhighlights the company's focus on accessibility and convenience for stakeholders, potentially increasing participation and engagement.

OraSure's emphasis on innovation and the global reach of its portfolio demonstrates its leadership position in the healthcare sector, enhancing its reputation and attractiveness to investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What date is OraSure'searnings conference callscheduled for?

OraSure'searnings conference callis scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of OraSure's website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.

Is registration required to participate in theearnings call

Yes, participants interested in asking questions need to pre-register through the provided registration link.

Will the conference call be available on demand?

Yes, the archived webcast will be available on OraSure’s website for approximately one year after the call.

What does OraSure Technologies specialize in?

OraSure specializes in developing rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection solutions to improve healthcare access and quality.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OSUR Insider Trading Activity

$OSUR insiders have traded $OSUR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANNER CARRIE EGLINTON (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 107,295 shares for an estimated $347,404 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH J MCGRATH (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 64,000 shares for an estimated $201,683

JOHN P. KENNY purchased 47,659 shares for an estimated $151,217

NANCY J GAGLIANO purchased 12,750 shares for an estimated $39,270

LELIO MARMORA purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $21,420

$OSUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $OSUR stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

