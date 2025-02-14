OraSure Technologies, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for February 25, 2025

OraSure Technologies will hold a conference call on February 25, 2025, for its Q4 2024 financial results.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. will hold itsearnings conference callfor the fourth quarter of 2024 on February 25, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET. The call will cover financial results and business updates and can be accessed via a live webcast on the company's investor relations page. Participants are encouraged to register for the call at least 10 minutes in advance, and the webcast will be archived for about 90 days afterward. OraSure is a leader in healthcare innovation, focusing on rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection solutions, and provides products to a wide range of clients including laboratories, hospitals, and consumers. Further information can be found on their website, and contact details for investor and media inquiries are provided.

OraSure Technologies is proactively engaging with investors and stakeholders by scheduling anearnings conference callto discuss fourth quarter 2024 financial results.

The availability of a webcast for theearnings callenhances transparency and accessibility for investors and analysts, allowing them to follow the company's developments in real-time.

OraSure's focus on transforming health through innovative diagnostics positions the company as a leader in the healthcare sector, promoting its commitment to improving access and quality of healthcare.

The company’s global portfolio of diagnostic products demonstrates its widespread reach and potential for continued growth in various healthcare markets.

When is the OraSure Technologiesearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on February 25, 2025.

How can I access theearnings callwebcast?

You can access the webcast on OraSure’s investor relations page at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.

Will theearnings callbe available for later viewing?

Yes, the webcast will be archived and available for approximately 90 days after the call.

How can I ask questions during theearnings call

Participants can pre-register to ask questions by following the provided registration link in the press release.

What does OraSure Technologies specialize in?

OraSure specializes in rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection devices for discovering and detecting medical conditions.

$OSUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $OSUR stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regularearnings conference callcovering fourth quarter 2024 financial results and certain business developments for 5 p.m. ET on February 25, 2025.





A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at



https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations



. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately 90 days.





For participants interested in asking questions during the conference call, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with access details via email.







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI400ff7eb0f2149dfa53af33625f6bdfb









About OraSure Technologies, Inc.







OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure”) transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OraSure improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit



www.orasure.com











Investor Contact:





Jason Plagman





VP, Investor Relations







investorinfo@orasure.com











Media Contact:





Amy Koch





Director, Corporate Communications







media@orasure.com













