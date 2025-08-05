OraSure Technologies Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR):

Earnings: -$19.69 million in Q2 vs. -$0.615 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.26 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, OraSure Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$14.19 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Revenue: $31.24 million in Q2 vs. $54.33 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $27 - $30 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $190 - $200 Mln

