Orasure Technologies (FRA:EP3) Price Target Increased by 10.35% to 6.04

The average one-year price target for Orasure Technologies (FRA:EP3) has been revised to 6.04 / share. This is an increase of 10.35% from the prior estimate of 5.47 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.67 to a high of 8.74 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.18% from the latest reported closing price of 6.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orasure Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EP3 is 0.05%, an increase of 23.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 74,799K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,962K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EP3 by 17.99% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 4,250K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,133K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EP3 by 37.90% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 2,821K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares, representing an increase of 26.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EP3 by 88.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,158K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.