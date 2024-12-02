OraSure receives federal funding for development of Marburg Virus test

OraSure (OSUR) Technologies received an award through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle for the development of a Marburg Virus Disease rapid antigen test. The RRPV is a Consortium funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service. The initial contract award, valued at approximately $7.5 million over multiple years in the base period with potential value up to $11 million, funds the development to achieve U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of a single-use lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of antigens from viruses within the Marburg virus genus. We expect that the proposed test will be intended for use with specimens from individuals with epidemiological risk factors who have signs or symptoms of MVD or from recently deceased individuals with epidemiological risk factors who are suspected to have died of MVD.

