OraSure Launches Blood Collection Tube For High-Quality Proteomic Research

(RTTNews) - OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR), a leader in point-of-need diagnostics and sample management, has introduced the HEMAcollect PROTEIN blood collection tube - BCT to address the growing demands of proteomic researchers.

Developed by its subsidiary DNA Genotek, the new BCT is designed to preserve and stabilize plasma proteins in whole blood for up to seven days and is currently available for research use only.

The innovative tube contains a proprietary stabilizing liquid that enables sample storage and transport at room temperature—overcoming key limitations of conventional blood collection systems. This advancement is expected to provide operational and financial efficiencies while supporting the generation of high-quality research data.

Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO of OraSure, highlighted that the new BCT significantly improves sample integrity and streamlines preanalytical workflows. She emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing research insights, particularly in applications such as oncology, neurology, cardiology, and metabolic disorders.

The HEMAcollect™?PROTEIN BCT uses ProteoPrecision technology to minimize hemolysis and platelet activation, ensuring accurate biological snapshots. It is also compatible with various proteomic platforms, including mass spectrometry, immunoassays, and high-throughput affinity-based methods.

OSUR currently trades at $3.085 or 1.8182% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.