Orascom Investment Holding (LSE:OIH) Price Target Decreased by 6.37% to 0.03

The average one-year price target for Orascom Investment Holding (LSE:OIH) has been revised to 0.03 / share. This is an decrease of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 0.04 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.03 to a high of 0.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.36% from the latest reported closing price of 0.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orascom Investment Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIH is 0.00%, a decrease of 50.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 270K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIH by 52.76% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Utility Trust holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

