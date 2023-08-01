News & Insights

World Markets

Orano says evacuation of French citizens does not impact its activity in Niger

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

August 01, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French nuclear fuels company Orano's activities are continuing in Niger, the company said on Tuesday, after an announcement that the French government was evacuating its nationals following last week's military coup.

The evacuation plans for expats would not impact Orano's business in Niger as 99% of Orano staff are Nigerian nationals, the company spokesperson said.

The company is liaising with the French embassy on the evacuation of around 10 members of staff.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet Writing by Layli Foroudi Editing by Ingrid Melander )

((Layli.Foroudi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.