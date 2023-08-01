Orano says evacuation of French citizens does not impact its activity in Niger

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French nuclear fuels company Orano's activities are continuing in Niger, the company said on Tuesday, after an announcement that the French government was evacuating its nationals following last week's military coup.

The evacuation plans for expats would not impact Orano's business in Niger as 99% of Orano staff are Nigerian nationals, the company spokesperson said.

The company is liaising with the French embassy on the evacuation of around 10 members of staff.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet Writing by Layli Foroudi Editing by Ingrid Melander )

((Layli.Foroudi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.