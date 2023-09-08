Orano reschedules maintenance at Somair uranium plant in Niger

Adds company statement

Sept 9 (Reuters) - French nuclear fuels company Orano on Saturday said it had to reschedule maintenance operations at its Somair uranium plant in Niger due to a depletion of "chemical stocks".

Orano highlighted that the mine is fully operational. Maintenance operations, initially scheduled to start at the beginning of 2024, were brought forward because of the depletion of the stocks of "chemical products", the company said in an email to Reuters.

The company added that employees and some subcontractors were not affected.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Orano was halting the processing of uranium ore at its facility because international sanctions against the military junta are hampering logistics.

Niger produced 2,020 metric tons of uranium in 2022, about 5% of world mining output, according to the World Nuclear Association.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Camille Raynaud; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)

