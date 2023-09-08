Orano halts uranium processing in Niger due to sanctions on junta -Bloomberg

Sept 8 (Reuters) - French nuclear fuels company Orano is halting the processing of uranium ore at one of its facilities in Niger because international sanctions against the military junta are hampering logistics, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Niger, which has Africa's highest-grade uranium ores, produced 2,020 metric tons of uranium in 2022, about 5% of world mining output, according to the World Nuclear Association.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

