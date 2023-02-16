ORAN

Orange's Q4 results in line with expectations, sets new 2025 targets

February 16, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms operator, posted on Thursday a fourth-quarter core operating profit in line with expectations, driven by strong in sales in Africa and the Middle East that offset a decline in its enterprise division.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) for the three months ending in December rose 8.5% on a comparable basis to 3.45 billion euros ($3.7 billion), matching the average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the company.

Revenues edged up 1.3% to 11.35 billion euros, above expectations of 11.2 billion euros. Orange also presented on Thursday a set of financial targets for 2025, including organic cash from telecoms activities of 4 billion euros.

