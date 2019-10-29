Orange's Q3 sales up 0.8% on strong demand in Africa, Middle-East

Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published

Orange, France's number one telecoms operator, said on Tuesday that third-quarter sales grew by 0.8% on a comparable basis from a year ago, as strong demand in Africa and Middle-East offset a fall in France and Spain, its two main markets.

Sales over the period advanced to about 10.6 billion euros ($11.75 billion), while core operating profit rose 0.2% to 3.62 billion euros, in line with expectations.

The group, which confirmed its full-year targets, will update markets on Dec. 4 over plans regarding a possible sale of its fibre network in Europe, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters.

($1 = 0.9019 euros)

