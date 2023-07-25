News & Insights

Orange's Polish unit raises guidance as it delivers Q2 profit

July 25, 2023 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, July 25 (Reuters) - The Polish arm of telecoms firm Orange ORAN.PA on Tuesday raised its full-year guidance for revenue and core earnings, even as its second-quarter net profit of 239 million zlotys ($60 million) just missed market expectations.

Orange Polska OPL.WA said the upgrades were driven by its success in mitigating the impact of cost inflation and a strong first-half performance in its core telecoms business.

It now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and leases (EBITDAal) to increase by a low single digit percentage this year, compared with the flat-to-low single digit growth projected previously.

It forecast revenues would rise by a low-to-mid single digit rate, up from a low single digit rate previously.

Second quarter revenue climbed 6% to 3.22 billion zlotys as continued demand for digitisation also helped its IT and internet services business, while EBITDAaL rose 3% to 823 million zlotys.

The company said its customer base continued to grow in the quarter, with a low-to-mid single digit rise in both post-paid mobile handset and business-to-consumer customers.

As a result, average revenue per offer (ARPO) rose 3.5% and 4.3% year-on-year for those business segments, respectively.

($1 = 4.0117 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

