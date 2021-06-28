Orange's Polish unit plans to boost dividends after payouts resume this year

June 28 (Reuters) - Polish telecoms firm Orange Polska OPL.WA, a unit of France's Orange SA ORAN.PA, will work to increase its dividend payments in years to come after returning to payouts from its 2021 results, its Chief Financial Officer Jacek Kunicki said.

Orange Polska, which announced on Monday a new strategy focused on growth in fibre and 5G, said it sees the 0.25 zloty per share dividend it plans to make from this year's earnings as "a sustainable floor for the future".

"We want it to be our lower dividend level and we will work to create the potential to increase dividends," Kunicki told a conference call.

"We will, of course, do this in a sensible and balanced manner. Every year we will decide whether we can raise this lower level."

The company said in May that management had committed to proposing a dividend of 0.25 zloty from 2021 profits. It last paid a dividend in 2016, in the amount of 0.25 zloty per share, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Adrianna.Ebert@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 88;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.