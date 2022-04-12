Orange's headquarters raided in March by French antitrust authority - Capital

Markets
PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Orange's ORAN.PA headquarters were raided on March 10 by the French antitrust watchdog, business magazine Capital reported on Tuesday, notably over suspicions of an abuse of its dominant position in the fibre optic broadband market.

The raid also targeted three other corporate sites of the state-controlled telecoms group, which has a 40% share of country's fibre broadband sector, Capital reported.

A spokesperson for Orange confirmed that a raid took place, without elaborating on either the timing or extent.

The group has launched legal procedures to contest seizures by the French competition authority, the spokesperson added.

France's antitrust authority didn't immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

