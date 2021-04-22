ORAN

Orange's first-quarter core operating profit drops 0.3%

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Orange, France's biggest telecoms firm, reported a 0.3% drop in core operating profit on a comparable basis in the first quarter from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on results.

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms firm, reported a 0.3% drop in core operating profit on a comparable basis in the first quarter from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on results.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell slightly to 2.57 billion euros ($3.1 billion), in line with the average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by the company.

The Paris-based group confirmed its full-year targets, including a slightly lower full-year core operating profit compared to 2020 and an organic free cash flow from telecoms activities above 2.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8313 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters