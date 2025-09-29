Orangekloud Technology (ORKT) Price Target Increased by 300.00% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Orangekloud Technology (NasdaqCM:ORKT) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 300.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 772.54% from the latest reported closing price of $2.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orangekloud Technology. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKT is 0.00%, an increase of 88.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.10% to 65K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 24K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

JustInvest holds 18K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Mariner holds 11K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 3,968.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORKT by 98.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.