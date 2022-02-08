Orange. - ADR Shares Close in on 52-Week High - Market Mover

Orange. - ADR (ORAN) shares closed today at 0.3% below its 52 week high of $12.07, giving the company a market cap of $31B. The stock is currently up 14.0% year-to-date, up 9.3% over the past 12 months, and up 4.1% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.6%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 21.9% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.3.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 173.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 27.1%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -94.9% lower than the average peer.
