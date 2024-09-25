Orange To Voluntarily Delist From The NYSE, Deregister With SEC

(RTTNews) - Orange S.A. (ORAN), a French telecom major, said on Wednesday that it has decided to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC.

The move follows the company's note highlighting the significant financial and administrative requirements to maintain the NYSE listing and SEC registration.

"This decision is in line with the Group's aim to improve internal simplification and efficiency," the company said.

As part of the move, Orange plans to file an application with the SEC during the fourth quarter, to initiate the delisting process. The delisting will be effective ten days after that filing.

This decision is expected to have no impact on Orange's clients and partners or its commercial presence in the U.S.

Post delisting, the company intends to maintain its American Depositary Receipt or ADR program, which will enable investors to retain their ADRs and facilitate trading on the U.S. Over-The-Counter or OTC market.

