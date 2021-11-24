ORAN

Orange to replace CEO Richard by Jan. 31

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's biggest telecoms operator Orange will appoint a new chief executive officer by Jan. 31 at the latest, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

Recasts with Orange statement

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France's biggest telecoms operator Orange ORAN.PA will appoint a new chief executive officer by Jan. 31 at the latest, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

Orange's board said it had accepted CEO Stephane Richard's resignation as both chairman and chief executive of the group, which he lead for the past eleven years.

The former monopoly said that Orange would have a "new governance" in place by Jan. 31. It wasn't clear if this meant that the chairman and CEO roles would be separated.

Richard's resignation comes after a Paris appeal court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Tassilo Hummel, Chris Reese and Toby Chopra)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters