Orange Strengthens Sovereignty With New Defense & Security Division

Orange S.A. ORANY recently launched a new Defense & Security Division under Orange Business. The initiative aligns with Orange’s long-term “Lead the Future” roadmap with an emphasis on sovereign-critical verticals — particularly defense and homeland security in France and across Europe.



As security threats evolve and the complexity of modern defense ecosystems intensifies, Orange is well-positioned to lead the critical transformation, delivering resilient, secure and sovereign digital infrastructure. Defense ministries, national security agencies and critical infrastructure providers demand digital tools that are not only innovative but also highly resilient, compliant and sovereign. With geopolitical tensions and cyber threats on the rise, governments and defense players are looking for trusted technology partners capable of operating at scale with regulatory integrity and mission-critical performance.



The newly formed Defense & Security Division is designed to consolidate Orange’s strengths into a single powerhouse. It brings together experts focused on accelerating the digital transformation of defense ministries, homeland security operators and the broader security industry ecosystem.



The multifaceted goals of this specialized unit are to develop and scale resilient connectivity solutions for critical operations, hybridize military and civilian networks to ensure seamless, secure interoperability, host sensitive and classified data in compliance with stringent regulations, provide emergency communications infrastructure and deploy advanced cybersecurity tools and AI solutions to detect, protect and respond to emerging threats.

Technological Backbone of ORANY’s Infrastructure

This new division is supported by the technological strength of Orange Business — the Group’s enterprise-focused arm. Orange Business is known for delivering top-tier digital infrastructure and services, with the new division fully leveraging this core capability. Key assets include 45,000 km of terrestrial fiber optics, 2,500+ satellite antennas for extended coverage and remote operations, 450,000 km of submarine cables for global connectivity, along with the best service quality 5G network in France and Europe.



This effort is further backed by Orange Cyberdefense, which has a robust footprint in cybersecurity across France and Europe. It brings cutting-edge cyber threat intelligence, detection and response capabilities, including Cyber Threat Intelligence tailored for critical infrastructure and defense clients. In the B2B segment, Orange Cyberdefense maintained steady growth of 8%, largely fueled by strong results in France.



By creating a specialized division focused exclusively on defense and security, Orange is not only expanding its business but also aiding France and Europe to assert technological sovereignty in a world increasingly defined by digital structures.

ORANY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Orange currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have soared 14.2% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry's growth of 16.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

