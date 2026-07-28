Orange Reports Net Income In H1; Raises FY EBITDAaL Guidance

(RTTNews) - Orange (ORAN, ORA.PA) reported first half Group net income of 3.6 billion euros, compared to a loss of 105 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.17 euros. Group EBITDAaL was 6.1 billion in the first half of 2026, a 5.0% increase from last year on a comparable basis. Adjusted net income amounted to 1.35 billion euros, an increase of 11.8% on a historical basis, primarily driven by the growth in EBITDAaL. Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to the Group were 0.34 euros, up by 10.9% on a historical basis. The Group delivered revenues of 20.9 billion euros in the first half of 2026, representing a 3.5% increase year-on-year on a comparable basis.

Second quarter EBITDAaL was 3.53 billion euros, up 3.9% on a comparable basis, from last year. Revenues were 10.85 billion euros, up 3.5% on a comparable basis, and an increae of 9.2% on historical basis from last year.

The Group increased its 2026 guidance. EBITDAaL growth is now projected to exceed 4%, revised from prior outlook of above 3%. In respect of fiscal 2026, Orange has set a dividend of 0.79 euros per share, payable in 2027. Orange will make an interim dividend cash payment for 2026 of 0.30 euros on December 3, 2026.

As of latest market close on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, Orange shares were trading at 16.42 euros, up 1.58%.

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