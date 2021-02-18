Orange reports 2.3% fall in Q4 core operating profit

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms groups, reported a 2.3% drop in core operating profit in the fourth quarter as the coronavirus crisis and falling sales in Spain bit margins.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell to 3.18 billion euros ($3.83 billion) over the last three months of 2020 from about 3.29 billion euros a year earlier.

This was in line with the average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by the company of 3.2 billion euros.

Orange confirmed it would propose a dividend of 0.70 euro per share for 2020, on top of distribution of 20 euro cents per share after it received a 2.2 billion-euro tax rebate from the French state.

The company also announced the much-awaited creation of its European masts company, dubbed TOTEM, which will first regroup 25,500 tower sites in Spain and France, its two biggest countries.

($1 = 0.8304 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

