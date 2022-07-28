ORAN

Orange Q2 core operating profit up 0.5% on Africa, Middle East boost

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Orange, France's biggest telecoms firm, said on Thursday second-quarter core operating profit rose 0.5% from a year earlier, as strong growth from its African and Middle East division offset a fall in sales in its home country and Spain.

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms firm, said on Thursday second-quarter core operating profit rose 0.5% from a year earlier, as strong growth from its African and Middle East division offset a fall in sales in its home country and Spain.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) rose to 3.31 billion euros ($3.38 billion) over the period. This matched the average of 14 analyst estimates canvassed by the company.

Second-quarter sales declined by 0.4% on a comparable basis to 10.7 billion euros. Orange also confirmed its full-year targets, including an increase in core operating profits between 2.5% and 3%.

It said it would offer a dividend of 70 euro cents per share for the 2022 fiscal year, in line with its expectations.

($1 = 0.9800 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters