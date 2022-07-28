Orange Q2 core operating profit up 0.5% on Africa, Middle East boost

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms firm, said on Thursday second-quarter core operating profit rose 0.5% from a year earlier, as strong growth from its African and Middle East division offset a fall in sales in its home country and Spain.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) rose to 3.31 billion euros ($3.38 billion) over the period. This matched the average of 14 analyst estimates canvassed by the company.

Second-quarter sales declined by 0.4% on a comparable basis to 10.7 billion euros. Orange also confirmed its full-year targets, including an increase in core operating profits between 2.5% and 3%.

It said it would offer a dividend of 70 euro cents per share for the 2022 fiscal year, in line with its expectations.

($1 = 0.9800 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Uttaresh.V)

