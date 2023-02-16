Orange Presents New Strategic Plan

(RTTNews) - Orange (ORAN), a major digital player in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, presented its new strategic plan, and aims to achieve sustainable growth, particularly in cybersecurity, in Africa and in the Middle East.

The company's 2025 objectives include low single digit growth in EBITDAaL; continued growth of organic cash flow from telecoms activities to reach 4 billion euros in 2025.

The French telecom major said it has already taken the first steps with the sale of OCS, the consolidation projects in Spain and Belgium and targeted acquisitions in cybersecurity.

In the cybersecurity sector, Orange targets revenues of 1.3 billion euros by 2025.

In the Africa and Middle East region, Orange has set the ambition of achieving average annual revenue growth of 7% between 2022 and 2025 as well as a significant increase in profitability over the same period.

Orange noted that it will also accelerate the deployment of its recycling program for mobile devices in Europe, moving from 23.1% today to over 30% by 2025. The long-term objective of reaching Net Zero Carbon by 2040 remains unchanged.

The company noted that it will continue to closely manage its costs. With the "Scale Up" efficiency plan, the company has already saved over 700 million euros between 2019 and 2022. The company has set a target to save an additional 600 million euros by 2025, on a cost base of 11.8 billion euros.

