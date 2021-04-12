Oil
Orange Polska teams up with APG Group on fibre network rollout

April 12 (Reuters) - Polish telecoms company Orange Polska OPL.WA has formed a 50-50 joint venture with APG Group to roll out a fibreoptic network to 1.7 million households in Poland, it said on Monday.

Under the deal, the Polish unit of France's Orange ORAN.PA is to sell a 50% stake in Swiatlowod Inwestycje to infrastructure group APG for 1.37 billion zlotys ($360 million).

"Fibre is a key engine for our commercial strategy and I am convinced that this network will constitute our competitive advantage for decades to come", said Orange Polska CEO Julien Ducarroz.

The joint venture will aim to build a fibre network to serve about 1.7 million households by 2025, located mainly in low and mid-competition areas.

Orange Polska has an option to buy an additional 1% stake between 2027 and 2029 to gain control over the business.

Ipopema Securities analyst Marcin Nowak said he expects a positive share price reaction, citing potential higher dividends after Orange Polska's cashflow boost from the deal.

($1 = 3.8069 zlotys)

