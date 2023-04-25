Orange Polska posts 116% first-quarter profit leap

Adds background and CEO quotes

GDANSK, April 25 (Reuters) - Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska OPL.WA on Tuesday posted a 116% jump in first-quarter net profit to 270 million zlotys ($64.5 million), far better than analyst expectations of 180 million zlotys.

Revenue at the Polish business of France's Orange ORAN.PA grew 7% year on year to 3.14 billion zlotys.

The results were driven by the sale of unused assets, specifically properties that were no longer in use due to the technology switch from copper to fibre networks, Orange Polska Chief Executive Julien Ducarroz said in a press release.

"Our transformation has accelerated in the areas of phase-out of legacy technologies and unused assets. We have been particularly successful this quarter in selling those of our properties that we no longer use due to the technology transformation from copper to fibre networks" he said.

($1 = 4.1863 zlotys)

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.