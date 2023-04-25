Orange Polska posts 116% first-quarter profit leap

April 25 (Reuters) - Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska OPL.WA on Tuesday posted a 116% jump in first-quarter net profit to 270 million zlotys ($64.5 million), far better than analyst expectations of 180 million zlotys.

Revenue at the Polish business of France's Orange ORAN.PA grew 7% year on year to 3.14 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.1863 zlotys)

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras Editing by David Goodman )

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

