Orange Pill App Is Accelerating Hyperbitcoinization In Real Life

Orange Pill App brings Bitcoiners together, demonstrates demand for adoption to local businesses and propels the bitcoin standard.

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner who has an Orange Pill App profile.

The team over at Orange Pill App is breaking new ground toward Bitcoin adoption on a peer-to-peer level. But if you don’t know anything about this platform, here is a quick rundown:

It’s an app available on iOS or Android that helps you find local Bitcoiners in your area. How often have you felt like you are the only Bitcoiner in town? I know I have plenty of time. Wouldn’t it be nice to make new friends that love Bitcoin as much as you do in real life?

This is what the Orange Pill App is all about: building friendships and building a thriving Bitcoin community one meetup or connection at a time. As of this writing, there are thousands of users.

Users can list their Bitcoin-focused events and attract attendees from their areas. Source: Orange Pill App

In addition to helping you to find new Bitcoiners in your area, Orange Pill App is also on a mission to orange pill businesses. How much better would it be if we could spend sats at our local bars, hotels or restaurants? That would be awesome, right?

It definitely would add some rocket fuel toward the goal of achieving a bitcoin standard. To make this happen, Orange Pill App has partnered with BTCMap.org to use demand-side pressure to orange pill merchants en masse.

When this new feature is launched, the app will be able to plug the number of its users into BTC Map to show how many Bitcoiners are in a given area. This data will be shown to business owners so they can understand if there is an active group of Bitcoiners ready to spend sats at their establishments.

This is a win for small business owners, because they can instantly gain new customers without advertising. Bitcoiners are eager to spend sats and support businesses that accept bitcoin. One thing I understand about Bitcoiners is they are loyal and believe in Bitcoin to the core of their beings.

Users can find Bitcoin-focused events happening near them. Source: Orange Pill App.

This is a win for Bitcoin educators as well. Instead of spending valuable time explaining Bitcoin's tenets to each individual business owner, those owners can see the demand with their own eyes.

And, once one business starts accepting bitcoin and seeing results, word will spread like wildfire among other business owners. It’s all about creating a network effect at the business level.

The road to hyperbitcoinization will take different methods and vectors to reach the masses. This could be a highly-effective method of orange pilling the people who we need to create a new Bitcoin-based economy!

My hat is off to the team over at Orange Pill App. I can’t wait to see what else it comes out with in the coming months and years. Remember: stacks friends who stack sats!

This is a guest post by Robert Hall. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

