Orange ordered to pay rival Digicel close to $280 mln

French telecoms operator Orange has been ordered by a Paris court to pay local rival Digicel nearly 250 million euros ($280 million) in compensation for anti-competitive practices in the French Caribbean, the company confirmed on Friday.

The Paris Appeals court ruled this week that Orange must pay Digicel 181.5 milion euros in damages and 68 million euros in interest, Capital magazine reported earlier on Friday.

Orange is considering whether to launch an appeal in France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, a company spokesman said.

After a first ruling in 2017, Orange set aside 346 million euros in an escrow account to cover the cost of compensation.

