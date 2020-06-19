Orange Ordered To Pay Digicel About EUR 250 Mln

(RTTNews) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) was ordered to pay Digicel about 250 million euros for anti-competitive practices in the French Caribbean, according to reports.

A French court ruled that Orange must pay Digicel 181.5 million euros in damages and 68 million euros in interest, the reports said.

Orange can still appeal in France's highest court.

In February 2018, Orange had decided to appeal a verdict ruling that Digicel was entitled to a compensation payment, set at 346 million euros.

The case centres on a claim brought against Orange Caraibe after the operator was found guilty of anti-competitive practices in the French West Indies, dating back to between 2000 and 2005.

