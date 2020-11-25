Orange (ORAN) Teams Up With Amazon to Optimize AWS Apps

Orange S.A. ORAN recently collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) — the cloud computing platform of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN — to facilitate the digital transformation of enterprise firms to enable them to gain more mileage from various cloud-based applications. The strategic partnership is also likely to standardize and optimize applications within the AWS environments to help enterprises accelerate innovation, reduce risks and improve efficiency levels.



The collaboration will offer a one-stop solution to customers by integrating data analytics and cybersecurity solutions under a single platform. While Orange boasts profound industry experience in cybersecurity and cloud-native applications, AWS has created a niche market in the cloud computing domain with a mix of infrastructure-as-a-service and packaged software-as-a-service offerings. Together the firms will work in unison to fast-track a seamless transition for customers to the cloud.



Per the agreement, a Cloud Center of Excellence will be built on AWS to jointly coordinate an extensive training and certification program for more than 3,000 Orange Business Services domain experts. This, in turn, will help eliminate multivendor complexities, stimulate digitization and enable customers to explore innovation to improve cloud applications on AWS. In addition, continued investments by Orange to augment its cloud-native skills will help customers to boost on-demand delivery and flexibility, improve resiliency, and optimize costs.



With a unique set of capabilities across connectivity, design, migration, security and local delivery, Orange Business Services offers a definite roadmap to help customers leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to quickly develop and deploy cloud native applications. The tie-up between the two firms will facilitate consumption-based interfaces for seamless orchestration, network exposure and service assurance. This is expected to improve the service capabilities of the French carrier and enable it to significantly scale a traditional wireless network for varied customers. Notably, Orange Business Services is well poised to support the transition of global businesses across every stage of the data lifecycle from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing, thereby translating to incremental revenues in the long run.



The stock has lost 25.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 19.8%.

With a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.8% and a VGM Score of A, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock appears to be a prudent pick in this volatile market. Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT and Vodafone Group PLC VOD, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ceragon has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.



Vodafone has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.9%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vodafone Group PLC (VOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Orange (ORAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.