Orange (ORAN) Solutions Deployed by JDE Across 120 Locations

Orange S.A. ORAN has announced that Jacobs Douwe Egberts ("JDE") recently deployed Orange Business Services' secure end-to-end connectivity solutions to over 120 locations worldwide based on Flexible SD-WAN.

JDE is a Dutch multinational coffee company that produces and sells a wide variety of coffee and tea products. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The flexible SD-WAN-based infrastructure has been implemented to support JDE's ambitious global expansion plans and digital transformation initiatives.

Orange Price and Consensus

Orange price-consensus-chart | Orange Quote

Orange has implemented a global connectivity solution using managed Flexible SD-WAN across 40 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. This is an ideal fit for JDE as it is actively looking for a highly scalable infrastructure that could meet both its custom requirements and growing business demands.

Orange also provides a wide array of managed network security services and cloud-based security solutions across the core infrastructure of JDE’s data centers in Amsterdam, Sao Paulo and Singapore.

The Flexible SD-WAN infrastructure has been instrumental in supporting JDE's merger and acquisition activities, as witnessed during a recent acquisition in the Asia Pacific region. The implementation has allowed for a smooth integration of new teams and sites onto JDE's global IT infrastructure, saving significant time in accessing corporate applications and the network. This has also enabled the rapid onboarding of employees.

Overall, the implementation of the solution for JDE and the potential for repeat and referral business can contribute to Orange Business Services' overall business growth in the coming years.

Orange Business Services is a global digital services provider that offers a range of services, including networking, cloud, cybersecurity and unified communications to businesses of all sizes. The company is a subsidiary of Orange S.A, one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a presence in 26 countries.

In the third quarter of 2022, Orange’s revenue increased 1% year over year to €10.8 billion, owing to solid momentum in retail services and equipment sales, partly offset by a decline in wholesale services.

At present, ORAN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has lost 7.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 10.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Jabil JBL and Calix CALX. Calix and Jabil currently sport a Zacks Rank #1, whereas Arista Networks holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 8.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.31 per share, rising 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 13.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Calix’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days.

Calix’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 19%. Shares of CALX have soared 22.6% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calix, Inc (CALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orange (ORAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.