Orange (ORAN) Partners With Palo Alto to Develop SASE Solution

Orange S.A.’s ORAN subsidiaries, Orange Business and Orange Cyberdefense, have partnered with Palo Alto Networks PANW to offer a managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that addresses the networking and security needs of enterprise customers.

The collaboration aims to provide high-performance, user-friendly, secure networking solutions and Zero Trust Network Access 2.0. As organizations increasingly embrace remote work, software-defined networking and cloud connectivity to improve productivity and efficiency, they face heightened cybersecurity risks.

The joint solution combines Palo Alto Networks' Prisma SASE, which includes Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN, with Orange Business' connectivity and digital integration capabilities. Additionally, Orange Cyberdefense offers its Managed Secure Access service, which enhances the security posture. By leveraging these components, customers can deploy a fully managed SASE solution that establishes a secure foundation for agile and cloud-enabled organizations, added Orange.

Over the years, the partnership between Orange and Palo Alto Networks has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of services encompassing edge security, cloud security, SASE and SOAR.

Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cyber security market size is projected to grow from $172.3 billion in 2023 to $424.9 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8%. The industry is likely to benefit from rising cyber-attack amid rapid ongoing digitalization, added the report.

Orange Business Services is a global digital services provider that offers a range of services, including networking, cloud, cybersecurity and unified communications to businesses of all sizes. The company is a subsidiary of Orange S.A., one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a presence in 26 countries.

In the first quarter of 2023, Orange’s revenues increased 1.3% year over year to €10.6 billion, owing to solid momentum in retail services and equipment sales, partly offset by a decline in wholesale services.

