Orange (ORAN) Expands Presence in Digital Healthcare Space

Orange S.A.’s ORAN subsidiary — Enovacom — has made significant strides in the healthcare sector by acquiring NEHS Digital and Xperis, which are subsidiaries of the MNH group. NEHS Digital specializes in healthcare solutions, particularly in medical imaging, while Xperis excels in healthcare data interoperability.

The acquisition will likely help Enovacom to expand its footprint in medical imaging, telemedicine, medical interpretation services organization, care production and coordination, and information systems' security and interoperability. This acquisition also complements Enovacom's existing solutions, such as Enovacom Nomadeec, and emphasizes its strong position in the telemedicine sector.

The acquisition supports Orange Business’ "Lead the Future" strategic plan, which involves capitalizing on Enovacom's core business excellence, accelerating its position in the digital healthcare sphere and supporting healthcare professionals in maximizing the potential of healthcare data.

These strategic acquisitions mark Enovacom's second successful venture in two years. In May 2022, Enovacom announced the acquisition of a leader in emergency and day-to-day telemedicine — Exelus. The current acquisition of NEHS Digital and Xperis complements Exelus and will help Enovacom strengthen its strategy of developing solutions for healthcare professionals.

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global digital health market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is likely to benefit from the advancement in healthcare IT infrastructure and ongoing digitalization. This bodes well for players like Enovacom.

Orange Business Services is a global digital services provider that offers a range of services, including networking, cloud, cybersecurity and unified communications to businesses of all sizes. The company is a subsidiary of Orange S.A., one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a presence in 26 countries.

Shares of the company have gained 26.9% compared with the sub-industry's growth of 2% in the past year.



