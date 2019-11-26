Orange (ORAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Orange (ORAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.236 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ORAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -34.08% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORAN was $16.53, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.06 and a 13.45% increase over the 52 week low of $14.57.

ORAN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). Zacks Investment Research reports ORAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 41.78%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

