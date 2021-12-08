Orange (ORAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Orange (ORAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.257 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.68% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORAN was $10.32, representing a -21.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.09 and a 0.39% increase over the 52 week low of $10.28.

ORAN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). Zacks Investment Research reports ORAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -124.1%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the oran Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.